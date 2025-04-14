Vitumbiko Mumba’s “People Over Politics”: A Bold Call to Reclaim Malawi’s Soul

In an era where politics often feels like theatre—loud, performative, and detached from the real lives of ordinary people—Vitumbiko Mumba has thrown down a gauntlet with a message that resonates deeply: Put People First. Always.

In a searing public lecture that blended intellect, history, and passion, Mumba didn’t just dissect Malawi’s political dysfunction—he offered a roadmap for renewal, a philosophy he calls “People Over Politics.” And it’s not just a slogan. It’s a challenge to every leader, voter, and institution to rethink what politics is truly for.

The Diagnosis: When Politics Eats the People

Since the dawn of multiparty democracy in 1994, Mumba argues, Malawi has practiced a backwards doctrine: Politics Over People. The result?

Everything politicized—from funerals to development projects

Tribalism and regionalism trumping national unity

Opposing views demonized as malicious or ignorant

Short-term political gains prioritized over long-term progress

“Party affiliation,” Mumba says, “has become a filter that distorts truth and devalues reason. Loyalty has replaced logic.”

This culture, he adds, is not just toxic—it’s dangerous.

So What Is People Over Politics?

At its core, Mumba’s philosophy is about re-centering governance around people—not power. Here’s how he breaks it down:

🟡 Servant Leadership: Mumba draws from his student activism days, reminding leaders that real leadership is sacrificial, not self-serving. “Leadership is about people, not perks,” he says.

🟡 Learning from the Past: From colonial injustices to the 1964 Cabinet Crisis, history must be acknowledged and learned from. “History isn’t just a memory—it’s a map,” he insists.

🟡 Economy Before Politics: Why did giants like PTC, Air Malawi, and Press Agriculture collapse? Mumba blames political interference. “We’ve destroyed more than we’ve built, not because of lack of ideas, but because of political ego,” he laments.

🟡 Values Above Vibes: Honesty. Unity. Integrity. Discipline. These, Mumba says, must be the cornerstones of leadership—not bootlicking, sycophancy, and “hand-clapping for crumbs.”

The Vision: Turning Philosophy into Policy

Mumba doesn’t just dream—he delivers blueprints. Here’s what People Over Politics would look like in action:

✅ Strengthen the National Planning Commission to ensure development plans survive beyond one administration

✅ Anchor the economy on the ATMM strategy: Agriculture, Tourism, Mining, Manufacturing

✅ Create a dedicated MSME Bank to support local businesses and entrepreneurs

✅ Champion “Catalyst Development”—where government co-invests with the private sector, then hands over ownership to Malawians

✅ Shift from Food Security to Food Sovereignty, where Malawians control their own food systems

A Movement Rooted in Morality

At its heart, People Over Politics is not just governance philosophy—it’s a moral awakening.

Mumba calls it “a sacred duty”—a belief that those in power must serve, not exploit. Quoting scripture, he declares: “Light will always overcome darkness.” And in that light, he sees a Malawi that works not for the few, but for all.

Will Malawi Listen?

Mumba’s message is as inspiring as it is indicting. It calls out the failures of the past three decades—but it also lights a path forward.

As he boldly states, “Leading a country is a privilege, not a business opportunity.”

So the question remains: Are Malawians ready to flip the script? Can we move from a politics of handouts, division, and survival to one of unity, integrity, and service?

If Mumba’s lecture is anything to go by, the answer might just be: Yes—if we choose people over politics.

