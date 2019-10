Lands minister Symon Vuwa Kaunda is demanding K40 million from People’s Party vice president Ralph Mhone as legal costs over the parliamentary court case.

Mhone has appealed against a High Court ruling which upheld the winning of Lands and Housing minister Vuwa Kaunda in the parliamentary race.

The High Court has since dismissed an application by Mhone to set aside the court costs until the appeal is heard.

