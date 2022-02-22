Vuwa Kaunda quits Nankhumwa’s shadow Cabinet

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker for Nkhata Bay Central Constituency, Symon Vuwa Kaunda, has resigned from the opposition shadow Cabinet, arguing his inclusion in the said list of shadow ministers did not get the approval from his sponsoring party.

Kaunda – in brief interview on Tuesday evening – said it was sad that the Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa decided to form the shadow Cabinet without consulting the leadership of the party.

The DPP Chief Whip joins Joseph Mwanamvekha, Bright Msaka and Jappie Mhango who also distanced themselves from the embattled shadow Cabinet.

Said Kaunda, “I would would not want to be part of the shadow Cabinet that does not have the blessings of my sponsoring party. Remember, I am DPP Chief Whip in Parliament. I hold this position because I was appointed by the party following the right procedures.”

In his letter dated February 18, 2022, and addressed to Nankhumwa, Kaunda said, “I am part of the DPP leadership. I therefore write to inform you sir that I have decided to withdraw or resign from the shadow Cabinet forthwith.”

Both DPP president Peter Mutharika and his United Democratic Front (UDF) counterpart Atupele Muluzi criticized Nankhumwa for constituting a shadow cabinet without consulting the leaderships of the two parties.

However, the Office of the Speaker of the National Assembly has said it will continue recognizing the shadow cabinet as such.

