Walter commends Chakwera for supporting Flames

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president McMillan Walter Nyamilandu has thanked President Lazarus Chakwera for the moral and financial support he renders to the Malawi national football team, the Flames.

Nyamilandu was speaking in Lilongwe on Thursday afternoon when the Malawi leader hosted the Flames team following their qualifications to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals to be played in Cameroon.

FAM president Nyamilandu said: “The fact that the team qualified with a local coach reflects Your excellency’s belief in Malawi and Malawian talent.

“Your servant leadership is inspirational for Flames to be patriotic and for their quest to bring pride to the nation.”

In his remarks, Malawi National Council of Sports board chair, Sunduzwayo Madise commended the team for the win and he pledged unflinching support from his board to see that the Flames are getting the right support and at the right time.

Said Madise: “We will do our best as a board to ensure that the Flames are in a good shape and that they get all the support they need.”

Malawi joined Zimbabwe, Comoros from the Cosafa region to qualify while South Africa, Zambia and Mozambique have missed out.

