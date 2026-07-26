Wanderers back on top, but only just — Draw exposes fragility at the summit

Kamuzu Barracks’ 4–1 dismantling of Mafco at Civo Stadium offered the clearest indicator yet of a league beginning to stretch at the top, with the Lilongwe side’s efficiency contrasting sharply with the stumbles elsewhere.

Kelvin Hanganda’s hat‑trick — the weekend’s standout individual return — underscored a side increasingly comfortable imposing itself on mid‑table opposition, while Rashid Chilomo added the fourth to complete a performance that sharpened Kamuzu Barracks’ upward trajectory.

In Blantyre, Mighty Wanderers’ 1–1 draw with Masters FC was less about dropped points than about the broader arithmetic of the table.

Promise Kamwendo’s early strike was cancelled out almost immediately by Patrick Phiri, but the single point was enough to return Wanderers to the summit, albeit only on goal difference.

They now sit on 22 points, level with Blue Eagles, a parity that hints at a tightening race rather than a decisive lead.

The same pattern held in Dedza, where Silver Strikers’ 1–1 draw with Luanar Mitundu Baptist FC kept them locked on 22 points, mirroring Wanderers’ and Eagles’ totals.

Silver’s response to an early concession showed resilience, but the inability to convert pressure into victory maintained the congestion at the top.

Further north, Karonga United’s 2–1 win over Creck Sporting added weight to a developing mid‑table split. Goals from Eric Mandanda and Kennedy Mwakabange ensured Karonga continue to collect points steadily at home, while Laurent Banda’s consolation for Creck Sporting did little to alter the broader trend: the league’s middle pack is beginning to separate into climbers and strugglers.

Across the weekend, the pattern was unmistakable: the top three all failed to win, allowing Kamuzu Barracks to close the gap and signalling a league where momentum is fragile and the margins increasingly fine.

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