Wanderers, Bullets on Airtel collision course

A mouth-watering clash between Malawi’s most successful clubs Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers in the Airtel Top 8 is on the cards following a draw held on Sunday at Chitowe Stadium.

This follows Nyasa Bullets’ 2-1 victory in the quarter-finals second leg on Sunday over Mafco to take their aggregate lead to 5-2 after their 3-1 first leg win while Wanderers beat Moyale Barracks on penalty shoot outs.

Wanderers overturned a 1-0 first leg home loss at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre two weeks ago to settle the match one-all after open play, but they went on to win on 5-4 on penalty shoot-outs on Saturday at Chitowe Stadium in Dwangwa, Nkhotakota.

Another semi-finals involving Lilongwe derby could also be possible as the draw pitted the winner between Karonga United and Civo United and that of TN Stars and Silver Stars.

Civo beat Karonga 1-0 in the first leg and Silver triumphed over TN Stars by the same margin.

Commenting on the draw, Bullets assistant coach Peter Mponda said although they would have preferred to face Wanderers in the final, they are ready for their bitter rivals.

“If we are to be the best we must beat the best at any stage of the competition. Therefore, we are happy to face Wanderers. It will be a case of a final before the final as our teams command a large following,” he said.

Mafco assistant coach Yohane Fulaye, who took charge of the team in the absence of head coach Temwa Msuku said they felt robbed of the game.

Mafco took the lead in the 18th minute of the game through Paul Phiri’s goal but Bullets won through late two goals by Babatunde Adepoju, including a stoppage time controversial penalty.

“It’s not good to see the referee [Mercy Mziya] helping our opponents win the game through controversial goals after we had taken the lead. This is not good for the good of the game,” said the former, Illovo and Red Lions prolific striker.

