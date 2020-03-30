Wanderers follow BB to cancel training after coronavirus scare

Be Forward Wanderers players were ordered not to turn up for training on Monday amid a coronavirus scare.

Wanderers midfielder Rafick Namwera (L) gets hand sanitiser from team doctor Sam Matukuta (R) as Isaac Kaliyati waits for his turn.-Photo by Arkangel Tembo, Mana

Wanderers general secretary Victor Maunde  confirmed on Monday that their players would not return this week, as had been planned.

“As a result of the current situation, we are clear it would be inappropriate and irresponsible to ask players to continue training  this time,” said Maunde.

“It is unlikely that the season could start in the foreseeable future.  Therefore our main team and reserve players are all remaining at home,”  he said.

Champions Nyasa  Big Bullets were the first to halt the training due to the coronavirus  (Covid-19) global pandemic while Silver Strikers have said they are also going to suspend training  in preparations for 2020 season.

