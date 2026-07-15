Wanderers get CAF certification for continental campaign

Mighty Wanderers Football Club have been formally certified by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to compete in the 2026-27 TotalEnergies CAF InterClubs Competition, confirming the reigning Malawian champions’ place on the continental stage.

A communiqué sent to the CAF Professional Football Department by FAM’s General Secretary, Abdul Chiwalo, and seen by Nyasa Times, confirms that Mighty Wanderers will represent Malawi in the competition.

“The Football Association of Malawi confirms and certifies that Mighty Wanderers FC has completed the Club Licensing process and was granted a CAF Continental Licence by the relevant Club Licensing decision-making bodies, confirming that the club fulfils the minimum criteria for admission to the 2026/2027 TotalEnergies CAF InterClubs Competition,” the letter states.

Welloce Kachingwe, acting chief executive of Mighty Wanderers FC 2021 Limited, confirmed the club had received the certificate and said preparations for the continental campaign were already under way.

Wanderers go into the competition as defending champions of Malawi’s top-flight league, having secured the domestic title in the previous season.

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