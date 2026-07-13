Wanderers marketing boss Chapita to leave club

Mighty Wanderers FC Brands and Marketing Manager Greyson Chapita will depart the club when his contract expires on 31 July 2026, bringing an end to a two-year spell at the Nomads.

Chapita joined the club on 1 August 2024 and was instrumental in securing an MK100 million sponsorship package from 888Bets for the 2025 season, before helping land a landmark MK200 million sponsorship agreement with Kingbossi this year.

During his tenure, the club also introduced the Nyerere Membership Registration Drive in partnership with Smile Life Insurance.

Chapita said he leaves Mighty Wanderers satisfied with the progress made in strengthening the club commercially and building its brand.

He added that he believes the club is on a strong path, and that the time is right for him to pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

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