Wanderers move top after second-half surge past Civo

Mighty Wanderers moved to the summit of the FDH Bank Premiership on Saturday, seeing off Civil Service United 2-0 at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe to move to 21 points from 10 games.

Both goals arrived after the break: Adam Wallace opened the scoring in the 50th minute before an own goal from Gracious Kapachika, on 70 minutes, sealed the points for the Nomads.

The result belied the balance of the contest for long spells. Civil Service showed genuine resilience and controlled much of the first half, frustrating a Wanderers side that looked short of ideas going forward.

But a set of tactical adjustments at the interval transformed the match, with the visitors taking full command after the restart and translating their dominance into the two goals that separated the sides.

Wanderers head coach Bob Mpinganjira praised his players for their response after the break, singling out their dedication in adapting to the changes he made at half-time.

Civil Service assistant coach Emmanuel Zoya was candid in his own assessment, conceding that Wanderers had outplayed his side after the interval, though he insisted the team would return to the training ground to address the lapses before their next fixture.

There was also joy for MAFCO, who beat fellow military side Red Lions 2-0 at Chitowe Stadium in Dwangwa, Nkhotakota, courtesy of goals from Ben Mbewe in the 58th minute and Prince Kachere in the 69th.

It was a more painful afternoon for Creck Sporting Club, who suffered a surprise 1-0 home defeat to newly promoted LUANAR Mitundu at Aubrey Dimba Stadium in Mchinji — a result that will raise early questions about their form as the season progresses.

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