Wanderers refute circulating technical panel list

Mighty Wanderers Football Club has distanced itself from a list of people in the technical panel circulating in the social media.

Recently, there has been a list of people circulating on the social media claiming Wanderers have employed them in various positions. The list shows Eddington Ng’onamo as Technical Director, Alex Ngwira as Head Coach and Joseph Kamwendo as Assistant Coach. Foster Namwera is appearing as Team Manager while Simplex Nthala is appearing as Goalkeepers’ Trainer on the list.

But Board General Secretary for Wanderers, Humphrey Mvula, has said the club has not yet made any decision regarding its technical panel.

“It is true that Wanderers is seriously looking into the issue of its technical panel because the team has failed to get any silverware since 2017. We have engaged a consultant to analyse our problems so that upon his recommendation, we may hire other people in the panel. But as a club, we have nothing to do with the list that is circulating now,” explained Mvula.

Meanwhile, Bob Mpinganjira who was in charge of the team has not yet started working at the club. Instead, Albert Mpinganjira and Joseph Kamwendo are drilling the players in training in preparation for the 2022 season.

Recently, Wanderers have signed five new players namely Lloyd Mugala, Pilirani Mapira, Adeleke Kolawole, Muhammad Sulumba and Chiukepo Msowoya.

The 2022 TNM Super League season is expected to kick off on 26th February.

