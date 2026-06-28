Wanderers stall; Silver move past Eagles

Silver Strikers moved top of the FDH Bank Premiership with a win that shifted the league’s numerical balance, overtaking Blue Eagles after a weekend in which Mighty Wanderers dropped further points and lost ground in the early‑season race.

The reshuffle began on Saturday when Luanar Mitundu beat Blue Eagles 3–2 at Dedza Stadium. The defeat froze Eagles at 16 points from eight matches, leaving their points‑per‑game ratio at 2.0, and opening a path for Silver Strikers to climb.

Wanderers entered Sunday needing a win to reach 17 points, but their 1–1 draw against Goshen City Dedza Dynamos kept them at 15 points from eight games — a return of 1.87 points per match, now below both Silver and Eagles.

Dynamos scored first through Chifuniro Mpinganjira after 20 minutes, before Blessings Mwalilino equalised in the 71st minute.

Wanderers have now taken two points from their last two fixtures, dropping four in the process.

At Silver Stadium, Silver Strikers delivered the most efficient performance of the weekend, beating Red Lions 3–0 with goals from Innocent Shema (14’, 17’) and Festus Duwe (79’).

The win lifted Silver to 17 points from eight matches, giving them a league‑leading 2.12 points‑per‑game and the strongest goal‑difference swing of the weekend.

The top five now show a compressed field:

Silver Strikers — 17 pts (8 games)

Blue Eagles — 16 pts (8 games)

Mighty Wanderers — 15 pts (8 games)

Ekhaya FC — 14 pts (8 games)

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets — 13 pts (7 games)

Bullets, with a game in hand, retain a potential climb: a win against Masters FC on Monday would move them to 16 points, level with Eagles and one behind Silver, tightening the top four to a single‑point spread.Post‑match reactions reflected the numbers.

Blue Eagles coach Deklerk Msakakuona acknowledged structural issues:“We need to iron out a few technical problems.”

Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira pointed to the cost of dropped points:“We have now drawn twice, dropping four points.”

Silver assistant coach Mapopa Msukwa stressed sustainability:“We can’t relax because we have gone top.”

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