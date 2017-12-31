Wanderers strengthen squad with 4 signings: Malawi soccer kings prepares Africa Champions League

As a sign of showing their seriousness in preparations for the CAF Champions League, Malawi football kings Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have already improved their squad by entering the market, bringing in four players.

The Nomads, who have brought in two players from Premier Bet Wizards Misheck Bottomani and Dennis Chembezi.

Other two players Dan Kumwenda and Peter Cholopi are from Azam Tigers.

The club’s team manager Steven Madeira wrote on his Facebook page on the four players to have signed for the Nomads.

He said they have signed the players to boost their challenge in the continental showpiece.

Wanderers clinched the TNM Super League were paired against As Vita of DRC in the CAF competition.

Meanwhile,the Nomads are expected to resume training on 9 January 2018.

