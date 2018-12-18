‘Wanted’ notice issued for Bartlett: K6m and Nissan theft

Water Pumps and Other Tools for Africa (WOTA) has announced that is offering a bounty of K300 000 to any information leading to the arrest andlocation of its former employee Brennan Bartlett as he is alleged to have swindled the company millions.

Brennan Bartlett (r) on wnated list is seen with his father Ian Bartlett

Nyasa Times understands that Bartlett, 21, is alleged to have misappropriated K6 million to drug lords in Lilongwe.

In a notice online, WOTA informed that Bartlett no longer works for the organisation.

“Please do not conduct business with this individual regarding any WOTA products or projects,” reads the notice in part.

The notice also advises the public to contact Police detective Yotamu Banda with any information regarding Bartlett.

The CID officer refused to comment to avoid jeopardising investigations.

Nyasa Times understands that police are also investigating the theft of a Nissan vehicle in relation to Bartlett.

His father, Ian Bartlett works as Sansfield Motors, the dealers of Nissan in Malawi.

Bartlett ‘s details were also added to Police’s wanted list.

