‘We booted out Bullets’: Ekhaya boss fires warning shot before semi-final

Silver Stadium is set to play host to a weekend of high-stakes cup drama as the Airtel Top 8 Cup semi-finals get under way, with Ekhaya Football Club taking on Karonga United on Saturday before Blue Eagles battle Mighty Wanderers in Sunday’s second showdown.

Ekhaya boss Enos Chatama has warned his side against complacency despite having intimate knowledge of Saturday’s opponents, insisting cup football throws up surprises that demand a cautious approach.

“We are well prepared for the game. That we booted out Bullets out the cup has nothing to do with the Karonga United game,” Chatama said, referencing his side’s stunning giant-killing act against the competition’s most successful club.

“We have seen teams beating stronger oppositions and getting booted out with relatively weaker opponents. It all depends on how you approach the game,” he added.

But Karonga United coach Christopher Chimkwita insists his side will approach the clash with freedom rather than fear, revelling in their underdog status heading into the last four.

“I hope it will be an entertaining game. We are getting into the semis as underdogs. We don’t have pressure. We will just go out and enjoy our game,” Chimkwita said.

Sunday’s second semi-final promises to be no less explosive, with Mighty Wanderers boss Bob Mpinganjira declaring his players are sharp and firing on all cylinders ahead of a testing clash with rivals Blue Eagles.

“We know how the Eagles play. We know it will be a difficult game but we have planned well. In cup games you can’t underrate any team. We will work extra to get the result we want,” Mpinganjira said.

Blue Eagles, however, arrive at Silver Stadium with a wealth of big-game experience — and coach Deklerk Msakakuona made clear his side know exactly what’s required to navigate the pressure of a cup semi-final.

“Our wish is to reach the finals. The players understand what they are supposed to do on Sunday against Wanderers.

“The players know that almost every two years we do get a trophy. We will try to play our game and see that we get into the finals,” Msakakuona remarked.

Looming large over the entire weekend is FCB Nyasa Big Bullets — the undisputed kings of the competition, having lifted the trophy a remarkable four times in 2021, 2023, 2024 and 2025 — but who now watch on from the sidelines after their shock exit at the hands of Ekhaya.

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