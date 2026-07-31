‘Wear the colours with pride’: Malawi rallies behind Queens ahead of Commonwealth Games finale

The Malawi Queens step onto court today for the final match of their 2026 Commonwealth Games campaign — with one mission burning bright: matching the proud 7th-place finish they clinched back in 2022.

Standing in their way is a fierce Scotland side, hungry for victory of their own and ready to fight tooth and nail for the result.

But throughout this tournament, the Queens have proven time and again that they are no pushovers — battling through with courage, resilience and an unwavering fighting spirit that has won hearts back home and beyond.

Now, it all boils down to one final, unmissable showdown. Every pass, every interception and every goal will matter as the Queens empty the tank in a bid to send their Commonwealth Games journey out on a winning note.

The Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has issued a rousing call to arms, urging Malawians both at home and scattered across the globe to rally behind their team in this defining moment.

“Your support, encouragement and belief continue to inspire the Queens as they wear the national colours with pride,” the association said.

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