WEMAS Gives cashback to Multi-seed Company Employees

Wella Medical Aid Society (Wemas) on Monday presented a gross cheque valued at K339,735 to six employees of its corporate customer, Multi-seed Company Limited.

Multi-seed is one of the first corporate customers for Wemas.

The six employees who will share the K339,735 cashback are Agness William Julius (K52,000), Mphatso Kaweluwelu (K62,000), Aziel Kapiza (K31,550), Stanley Juma (K104,885), Brian Ndongera (K25,200), and Donald Mlumbe (K64,000).

Speaking during the official presentation of the cheque at Lilongwe Golf Club, Wemas chief executive officer Macdonald Wella hailed Multi-seed for trusting Wemas among other health insurers on the market.

“You know how valuable it is to be trusted by someone when no one is willing to trust you. Our friends from Multi-seed please know that you are a valued customer,” said Wella.

Wella boasted that their schemes have proven to provide medical benefits that no other medical insurer in Malawi is providing.

Wemas is the only medical scheme in Malawi which accommodates people above 55 years of age through its pensioners medical scheme.

The company is also the only medical scheme in Malawi which is using biometric system.

Besides, Wemas sits among a few medical schemes in Malawi which does not seek shortfalls from its customers.

“Wemas gives back up to 25 percent of the money you contributed to our medical scheme. Of course the benefit is available to members who have spent less than 25 percent of the premiums in medical bills. The benefit is payable on every scheme anniversary,” Wella said.

Taking his turn, Multi-seed head of finance and administration January Bwanali described the event as significant in the history of the seed company.

He said Multi-seed has continuously ensured that its members of staff are registered with Wemas as they join Multi-seed in order to promote healthcare thereby safeguarding the welfare of its employees.

Said Bwanali: “We are inspired by Wemas’ way of building relationship with its members which far indicates that they are not just for business but to serve the people health wise.

“This is a clear demonstration that Wemas is concerned with the welfare of people and not just for profits and gains as is the principal of business.”

Currently, Multi-seed has 22 principal members on various schemes of Wemas and a total of 72 beneficiaries.

