Wendy Harawa to receive UMP 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award

Legendary musician Wendy Harawa is this year’s recipient of the UMP Lifetime Achievement (Music) Award becoming the first female artist to be decorated with the prestigious accolade.

Lifetime Achievement is a special UMP award given to individuals or entities which have made outstanding contributions to the growth of urban music and arts in Malawi.

Wendy has welcomed the news, saying she is honored to be recognized for her contribution in Malawi urban music.

“Its an honor. Am just a person who has fought for change in Malawi music industry,” Wendy said.

Under Major 1 Records, the former Malawi Queen of reggae dancehall is now a Born Again Christian using her talents to praise and spread the message of God, win souls and bless people.

She explained, “Am currently working on establishing myself as a Gospel artist. Much as I may be an established artist in secular music, I consider myself as a new comer in the Gospel circles because the old chapter is closed.

“Am working on rebranding myself and will have new music coming out soon. Am also still working with and promoting young talents. I have discovered a talented young girl from Karonga. Lookout for her.”

In his remarks, UMP Awards Executive Producer Ken Zizwa described Wendy as a giant in Malawi urban music.

“Wendy is an enduring household name in Malawi music circles. She has been around for 17 years. She has pushed beyond the supposed boundaries of an urban female musician to stamp her mark as a giant of Malawi music.

“She has inspired a generation of female musicians to follow their dreams in a male dominated industry. She has done it with grace, diligence, and her talents are recognized beyond Malawi. We are proud to be associated with this proud daughter of Malawi,” Zizwa explained.

Previous UMP Lifetime Achievement Awardees are Jai Banda, Lucius Banda, Tapps Bandawe, Oscar Thomson, Late Mafunyeta, Late Vic Marley, Dynamike and Black Life Entertainment.

Wendy Harawa started singing at a tender age in a nursery school church choir at Chiwembe CCAP, Blantyre.

Although the talent developed naturally, Wendy’s uncle on her father’s side, Dr Rex Harawa plays guitar while her uncle on mother’s side, Teddy Chisi was a Singer.

Her brother, Leo Moyo known as KMillian is also a renowned Zambian based musician in Wendy’s family.

While singing in nursery school choir, her exceptional talent set Wendy apart and would at times prompt church elders to get her sing in the main choir.

In 2003, Wendy recorded and released her first solo track “Ndakana”, but her breakthrough single was “Unalonjeza” released in 2004.

Besides her solo career, Wendy has also been featured on hits such as “Sindilichoncho” duet with Lulu “Wandidolola” and “Okondedwa wanga” by Lucius Banda.

To date, Wendy has made a name for herself and collaboratef with legendary musician and UMP Lifetime Achievement Awardee Lucius Banda, Lulu, Nigerian Gospel singer Jimmy D Psalmist, South Africa’s DJ Cosmo, Zambia’s Jk, Mampi, Danny Kaya, Saboi Chatel, KMillian, Orga family among others.

She currently has five albums namely “Noah” (2003), “Hero” (2005), “Africa” (2007) “Nalliah” (2016) and the recent Gospel album “Mundisunge ndinu” (2018).

