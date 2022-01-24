What to Do When Pregnant During Covid Phase 4

If you are a mother, the COVID pandemic may cause you to feel apprehensive about being able to keep your children safe. This is likely the case when it comes to pregnant women also. Of course, there are ways to keep you and your baby safe, even if you are pregnant during the 4th phase of COVID. Here are a few ways to consider.

Why Staying Safe is Necessary in Malawi

While it is important to stay safe, no matter what country you live in, it may be critical in Malawi because there is a large number of teen mothers. In some cases, they may not be as confident in their parenting skills as moms that are older or have given birth before. However, according to a study published in Frontiers, when they are taught parenting skills and given child-rearing tips, they can be surer of their abilities and that they will be able to take proper care of themselves, as well as their babies.

Talk to a Therapist

If you are having trouble figuring out how to take care of yourself while pregnant during COVID, you can always talk to a therapist for advice. Moreover, if you find yourself unable to quiet the negative thoughts in your head, which may be telling you that you can’t stay safe and you are going to get sick, a professional will be able to help you with this concern as well. You might have options when it comes to seeing a therapist, since there are mental health apps out there, where you can take advantage of therapy without having to leave your house.

You could be experiencing paranoia, which occurs when you are filled with thoughts that may be irrational. In most cases, you will be unable to quiet them on your own. This is why it is crucial to talk to someone when you need to. If you want to learn more about this issue, you can check out the articles at this webpage for further details.

Consider Vaccination

Another thing you should consider when you are pregnant is getting a vaccination if you haven’t already gotten one. The CDC reports that pregnant women may be more likely to get a serious sickness if they experience COVID during their pregnancy. However, a vaccination might be able to prevent this or make the illness less serious if you do get it.

Wear a Mask

You may want to wear a mask throughout your pregnancy as well, whether you are outdoors or indoors. If you are around people, you should take extra protections to keep their germs away from you. Furthermore, you might only want to be around people you know well, like good friends and family members, during the duration of your pregnancy. This may be able to cut some of the risk of COVID for you also.

Wash Your Hands

While it can be rather obvious that washing your hands is necessary, it should be noted that washing your hands often is a great idea to kill germs and could make your pregnancy safer. Something else to think about is changing clothes once you come in your home after an errand or appointment. This limits the number of germs from outside your home that will be entering into your space.

Conclusion

It may seem daunting at times to consider pregnancy during the COVID pandemic, especially since it is on its 4th phase and there’s no way to know how many phases there will be. However, if you follow the tips listed above, you will likely be able to limit germs and keep yourself and your baby safe.

