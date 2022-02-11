What You Need To Know About Dental Veneers in Turkey

Everybody wants a perfect smile, but because of the cost of getting this done, more people are now considering getting their dental veneers in Turkey. A smile is the first thing anybody notices about your appearance and you can change yours with the right dental veneers from dentists in Turkey. You do not need to worry about quality and price as you get the best quality from sound materials used and you get these at cheaper prices than what they normally go for in the US, like at www.dentakay.com

Veneer Treatment

Dental veneer treatment is a cosmetic option for people who want to improve the appearance of their teeth. A veneer is a thin sheet of solid material attached to the teeth’ front surface. It can be likened to furniture as it does not improve function but instead acts as a cosmetic cover for crooked, misshaped, or discolored teeth. Dental Veneers treatment is one of the most popular aesthetic dental treatments frequently sought after by patients worldwide. Dental centers in Turkey offer high-quality treatments to patients with the best dental technology and doctors at jaw-breaking prices with shorter or no waiting lists. The treatment usually takes 3- 7 days and requires about 2-3 appointments depending on the clinic you register with. Contact Dentakay dental clinic to get more information about getting dental veneers in Turkey.

Veneers are made from different materials and so, have different pricing. The most popular veneer type installed is the porcelain veneers, also known as laminate veneer. They are tough and do not easily crack and are similar in appearance to natural enamel.

Why Choose Turkey for Dental Veneers?

First, know that dental veneers in Turkey are the same as veneers anywhere else. The dentists here follow the same procedure and use the same materials. If that is the case, you may be wondering why people choose to visit Turkey for their veneers. The major reason is the affordability as veneers are often thought of as highly expensive and not so affordable for the common person in the US. However, in Turkey, the process is cheaper, and there is no compromise on quality. That is why Turkey receives a steady flow of patients who travel down to treat their dental problems.

The following are some of the primary reasons why you should choose Turkey for your dental veneers:

well-experienced dentists who have a steady stream of patients coming in for dental veneers

more affordable cost of dental veneers with the same high-quality materials

shorter waiting period for booking of appointments

higher quality treatment for the same amount you’d pay in your country

ability to combine dental care and tourism; the perfect vacation

How Much Do Veneers Cost in Turkey?

As already established, the price of veneers in Turkey is two to three times lesser than what it goes for in America, the UK, or Europe. This allows patients to get access to dental care without paying outrageous amounts to get a new look. The incredibly affordable pricing of dental veneers in Turkey results from the cost of living in Turkey, the currency exchange rate, and the vast investment in the private health sector.

The average cost of a dental veneer is as follows:

UK (£) EUR (€) US ($) CAN ($) AUS ($) NZ ($) Cost of Dental Veneers at Home 1461 1745 1871 2525 2480 2661 Cost of Dental Veneers in Turkey 209 250 268 362 355 381

Note that these represent the average prices of a single veneer and may vary with brand and type of veneer.

Patients who want to buy a full set (20 veneers) for a smile line should budget $3800 to $6000. Remember that the most common types of veneers are zirconium porcelain and e. max porcelain.

Procedure for Fixing Dental Veneers

The procedure is divided into two sections:

Assessment, Treatment, and Preparation of Teeth

On your first visit, the dentist will examine your mouth and teeth for any gum disease, run a few diagnostic tests, and request x-rays. After asking for your expectations and confirming their suitability, the dentist will prepare your teeth for veneers by taking some enamel off your teeth. This is so that when your veneers are fixed to the front of your teeth, they will be on the same level as other teeth that are without veneers. Once the teeth are prepared, impressions are made and sent to the laboratory for custom-fit veneers. This takes about 48 hours before they are ready.

Fitting of Custom Veneers

On your next visit, the dentist will attach the veneers to your teeth with the aid of an adhesive. It doesn’t take more than a few minutes for the veneers to be firmly attached to each tooth.

There is also the option of having your veneers ready in one day in dental clinics that have CAD/CAM (computer-aided design/ computer-aided manufacture) technology. Instead of going through the whole process of having your impressions taken and sending them to the laboratory, your dentist can design your veneers there in the office with your 3D scans uploaded to the computer. Necessary adjustments are made, and the final images are sent to the onsite laboratory for veneer fabrication. Your dentist can then attach them to your teeth that same day.

Are there All-Inclusive Packages?

Most dental clinics have an all-inclusive package for those traveling to Turkey for their dental procedure. That way, you do not have to worry about details and just focus on your procedure. Most packages cover for:

veneers treatment

panoramic x-ray

consultation with doctor

airport pickup and transportation to and from the clinic

stay in a hotel

general assistance

translator or personal assistant

Tips for Choosing the Right Clinic for Dental Veneers in Turkey

As Turkey is a great place to get veneers installed, you must choose the right dental clinic for a truly excellent experience as not all clinics offer the same quality of treatment. The following are some tips to choose the right dental office in Turkey.

Choose a clinic that organizes every aspect of your trip

find out how long the clinic has been in operation

choose a clinic with a translator who can help translate from Turkish back to English

pick a clinic with pricing that fits the national average, don’t go for those with the lowest prices to prevent getting poor service delivery

Ensure to choose a clinic with a modern and clean environment and modern technology designed for patient comfort.

