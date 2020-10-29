Whatever we think of him, Bushiri is Malawi’s greatest export deserving govt’s hand

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is quite a controversial figure, a 37-year-old young man whose every step attracts attention, every word he utters stirs global whirlwind.

He so divides opinion to the extent where it becomes a headache to really appreciate the actual him.

To those that swore to detest everything about him, he is fake; he is a fraudster, a manipulator and all word that, since Adam, disparages him as a threat to society.

To those that took an oath to celebrate him, he is a true servant of God, an astute strategist, a cheerful giver, a family man and a friend to all.

But in between these two extremes, lies the truth about Prophet Bushiri who, in 10 years, has built a wonderful religious empire that, today, boasts of over 10 million followers spread in 47 countries across the world.

Yes, in between the two extremes, lies a humanitarian—a man with a golden giving heart who has fed more hungry Malawian than any other; has built schools, provide bursaries, supported orphanages and many things too many to mention.

Indeed, in between these extremes lies a man with ambitions, a dream to be world’s greatest employer and Malawi, with visible investments such as Rainbow Television, has benefited and continues to do.

Such a figure, no matter his human flaws that every flesh is heir to, deserves a mention, a reckon in a way so special—and it would be foolhardy to ignore that.

That is why the predicament he faces today—two cases on his head, a prolonged incarceration and residential status heinous problem—is something that should worry every Malawian.

He is a son of this land, a holder of diplomatic passport and a global figure; and the sum of this is enough for the State to take interest in the web of pain he is stuck in today.

In asking the State to intervene is not to suggest Bushiri must evade Court processes. It is to help ensure that his court processes are fair, just and impartial.

That, for a figure so crucial such as Bushiri, is not too much ask.

