When “Innocent Until Proven Guilty” Fails Malawi

In law, the principle of “innocent until proven guilty” is sacred. It is the foundation of a fair justice system. It protects every citizen from abuse of power and ensures that no one is punished before a court has examined the evidence and reached a decision.

But in Malawi, the lived reality often tells a more painful and troubling story.

We see a pattern repeating itself. An arrest is made—often dramatic, often involving high-profile figures or serious allegations of financial wrongdoing. The news spreads quickly. Public attention rises. Expectations of justice grow.

Then comes bail, sometimes within days or weeks. After that, silence follows.

Months turn into years. Cases slow down. Court processes drag. Witnesses become harder to trace. Evidence weakens. Public attention moves on. And slowly, the case disappears from public discussion.

What remains is not justice clearly delivered, nor innocence clearly proven. Instead, there is uncertainty—and a growing feeling among many citizens that justice is incomplete.

Over time, this has created a painful perception: that an arrest is not always the beginning of justice, but sometimes the beginning of delay.

Yet the problem is not the principle itself. “Innocent until proven guilty” is not the enemy of justice. It is justice. The real challenge lies in the system meant to uphold it.

Investigations are often slow and under-resourced. Prosecutors carry heavy caseloads. Courts face growing backlogs. These weaknesses combine to slow down even strong cases, leaving them unresolved for years.

The impact is heavy on everyone involved. For those in custody, delays can mean long periods without a final decision. For those on bail, it can mean living for years under a cloud of unresolved suspicion. For the public, it creates confusion and doubt.

Trust in the justice system begins to weaken. Bail starts to look like escape instead of a legal right. Due process begins to feel like delay rather than fairness. Even genuine acquittals can be viewed with suspicion simply because the process took too long.

This erosion of confidence is dangerous for any nation.

But removing the principle of “innocent until proven guilty” would make things worse, not better. It would open the door to abuse, fear, and injustice. The answer is not to abandon the principle, but to fix the system that gives it meaning.

Investigations must become faster, stronger, and better resourced. Law enforcement needs the tools and capacity to build solid cases from the beginning, not halfway through the process when evidence has already weakened.

Courts also need systems that ensure cases move forward without unnecessary delay. Complex corruption and financial crime cases, in particular, should not take years without resolution. Justice delayed is justice denied—to everyone involved.

Bail decisions in serious cases must also carefully consider the risk of interference with witnesses, evidence, or the judicial process itself. Bail is a right, but it must be balanced with protection of the integrity of the case.

There is also need for stronger civil accountability tools, such as asset recovery mechanisms under strict judicial oversight. These do not replace criminal trials, but they can help ensure that suspected proceeds of crime are not left untouched while cases drag on.

Finally, Malawi must urgently modernise its case management systems. Continued reliance on manual processes contributes to lost files, slow coordination, and unnecessary delays. A digital system tracking cases from arrest to conclusion would improve transparency and efficiency.

At its core, this is not only a legal challenge. It is an institutional one. The laws exist. The principles are clear. What is missing is consistent capacity and effective execution.

“Innocent until proven guilty” is not meant to protect delay or allow cases to fade away. It is meant to ensure fairness. But fairness only exists when justice is timely, credible, and complete.

Too many cases in Malawi begin with urgency but end without resolution. Too many arrests make headlines but do not deliver closure. And too often, accountability weakens long before the truth is tested in court.

Malawi does not need to abandon its principles. It needs to make them work.

Because when justice stalls after bail, it is not only the accused who walk free—it is public trust in the justice system that quietly walks away too.

Hendrix Kalanje is a development practitioner based in Lilongwe

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