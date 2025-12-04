When Leadership Turns Toxic: Teachers Raise Alarm Over Rising Tensions at Lilongwe Private School

Teachers at Lilongwe Private School say they have endured years of stress, humiliation, and emotional fatigue under the current primary head teacher’s administration.

Many educators allege that the environment has grown increasingly toxic, with gossip, division, and intimidation becoming part of daily life.

According to several teachers, Ms. Maria Asghar is accused of cultivating a leadership style that isolates staff members and turns them against one another.

They claim that she regularly speaks to selected individuals and encourages them to observe colleagues and share personal opinions about her management approach.

These alleged practices have reportedly eroded trust among teachers and created a culture of fear where open and honest dialogue is nearly impossible.

Some educators further report that when the head teacher has issues that need clarification, she sometimes confronts teachers publicly and in a manner they perceive as disrespectful.

They allege that she has shouted at teachers in front of learners, whether in class or outside, creating distress and embarrassment.

Teachers say this behaviour not only undermines staff morale but also disrupts the learning environment and models poor conflict-resolution skills to children.

According to widely recognized school organization principles, a head teacher is expected to foster teamwork, professionalism, and a calm, respectful working atmosphere.

The duties of a head teacher typically include offering guidance to staff, protecting teacher dignity, strengthening collaboration, and ensuring that school operations run smoothly.

Educators warn that when a head teacher does not fully understand or follow her job description, the institution can suffer from disorganization, mistrust, and declining educational quality.

Teachers at the school are now calling for urgent administrative intervention, insisting that leadership reforms are necessary to restore professionalism, unity, and respect within the learning community.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :