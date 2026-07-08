‘Where is the money?’ MPs corner Ben Phiri over delayed CDF disbursement

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Ben Phiri came under sustained and bruising attack in Parliament on Tuesday as legislators across the political divide accused the government of dragging its feet on the rollout of the K1.145 trillion Constituency Development Fund (CDF), leaving development projects stalled and communities increasingly frustrated.

What was expected to be a routine ministerial statement quickly turned into an intense grilling, with MPs questioning why, more than three months into the 2026/27 financial year, not a single constituency has begun implementing projects under the reformed CDF despite repeated government promises.

The criticism reflects growing impatience over what is one of the largest allocations in the K10.9 trillion national budget, with stakeholders already warning that the delayed release of funds could compromise project completion before the end of the fiscal year.

Presenting his ministerial statement, Phiri defended the delays, arguing that government had been putting in place a stronger governance framework designed to improve accountability, transparency, technical oversight and citizen participation.

He said new CDF guidelines had been developed jointly with the Ministries of Finance and Justice, councils had opened dedicated bank accounts, and government had recruited 680 constituency development officers alongside 36 internal auditors to strengthen financial controls.

Phiri insisted implementation was progressing.

“The local leaders were ready to implement the CDF as early as yesterday… The funds on the CDF have started trickling down to the councils,” he told Parliament.

But his assurances did little to convince lawmakers.

One after another, MPs rose to challenge the minister, arguing that while government continues to speak about guidelines, structures and recruitment, there is little evidence of actual development taking place on the ground.

Lilongwe City Lumbadzi MP Denis Chalera said patience among constituents had run out.

“The budget commenced on April 1, 2026, and today is July 7. Almost three months have passed without any sign of development because resources have not reached the ground,” he said.

Chalera warned that the prolonged delays were damaging MPs politically, with many constituents accusing their representatives of failing to deliver development.

The criticism was echoed by Nkhata Bay Chintheche MP Noah Chimpeni, who revealed that critical public infrastructure projects in his constituency remain abandoned as communities continue waiting for the promised CDF.

He cited an incomplete health post left unfinished after the withdrawal of United States funding and an unfinished theatre at Chintheche Rural Hospital, asking whether such projects would qualify under the new funding arrangement.

Instead of providing a direct answer, Phiri distanced himself from the issue, saying responsibility ultimately rested with the Ministry of Finance.

“The owner of the purse is the Ministry of Finance… I will take your question to the responsible minister,” he responded.

The response appeared to raise further questions about accountability for the delayed rollout, with MPs expecting answers from the ministry directly responsible for implementing the programme.

Mzimba West MP Aeckim Kumwenda also pressed the minister over stalled health centre rehabilitation projects in his constituency, saying local communities had been told the projects fell outside the CDF framework.

Phiri maintained that stalled projects remain eligible under the revised guidelines but said district commissioners had first been asked to submit details of incomplete projects before government could determine how to proceed.

“We are making sure we do things orderly,” he said.

Even government backbenchers appeared unconvinced.

Dedza Kasina MP Joshua Malango, an MCP legislator, openly questioned government’s ability to finance the ambitious programme, noting that contractors across the country were already waiting for unpaid bills.

“I know that government is broke and is struggling to pay some contractors. How are you going to ensure CDF projects are prioritised and contractors are paid?” he asked.

The question underscored broader concerns over government’s fiscal position and whether the massive CDF allocation can realistically be financed without further delays.

The reformed CDF, whose allocation has increased dramatically from K200 million to K5 billion per constituency, represents one of government’s flagship decentralisation programmes.

Its implementation was scheduled to begin on July 1, despite the financial year having started on April 1.

With the rollout yet to fully commence, fears are growing that the delayed disbursement could shorten the implementation window, affect procurement timelines and ultimately reduce the programme’s impact on communities that have been waiting for roads, schools, health facilities and other development projects.

For now, Parliament’s opening sitting has exposed mounting frustration over what many lawmakers see as a widening gap between government promises and delivery on the ground, placing Ben Phiri under intense pressure to demonstrate that the long-awaited CDF rollout will finally move beyond paperwork and into visible development.

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