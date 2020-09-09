Whether some like it or not, MPs housing project will proceed – Kazako
Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Gospel Kazako says the nine-party Tonse Alliance administration led by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will proceed with its plans to construct houses for members of parliament in all 193 constituencies whether some people like it or not.
The plans were announced by President Lazarus Chakwera in his State of the Nation Address (Sona) address last Friday.
However, opposition in parliament and some commentators have spoken against the move, saying prioritize construction of houses for teachers, health workers and security agents rather than moving to construct MPs houses.
Social and political commentator Stanley Onjezani Kenani has observed: “Building houses for MPs is not a priority right now, and there is no other way to put it. We have many priorities as a country, far more critical than houses for MPs.”
Kenani pointed out that the mess in the country’s education and health system alone would take years to resolve.
“Then there is the transport infrastructure that waits funding – anybody who has read the National Transport Master Plan will know this. Ports on Lake Malawi long decayed. Railways are as good as dead – save for the track by Vale. With tobacco on its deathbed the rural economy is dead and we urgently need a solution to help our farmers.
“Amidst all that, our President thinks that what us more pressing is the need for MPs to have their own houses or offices or whatever you call them. Right in his very first ever budget!” wrote Kenani.
But Kazako, who is government spokesperson, said the housing project for MPs will help government save on expenditure in the long run.
“This will save money, billions of billions of kwacha are spend on allowances for MPs accommodation,” said Kazako.
He said the project will proceed.
However, Kenani pointed out that the biggest mistake the country will make is to think that whatever the President does or say is right and sacrosanct.
Meanwhile, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) MP for Ntchisi South Ulemu Chilapondwa has condemned those that are objecting the MPs housing project calling them hypocrites.
Chilapondwa said those objecting the housing project, particularly MPs, should stop getting the accommodation allowances if they are serious about prioritizing the welfare of people in constituencies.
He said the country needs the houses as they are permanent structures and will serve MPs for a long period of time and in turn help government save on accommodation allowances for MPs.
Rumphi West Independent MP Yona Mkandawire says government is spending about K2.3 billion a year in accommodation for MPs hence the need for construction of houses for the MPs.
The new administration was ushered in following its triumph in the court-ordered June 23 Fresh Presidential Election.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
At first I thought this was a joke. Is this really happening in Malawi? Kuvutika konse tinavutika kuja then mbwelera zake zimenezi? We Malawians are really stupid.
A Kazako kuyankhula mwathamo chochi bwa anthu munawanamizawatu akudikira zija munalonjedza
Accommodation will still have to be paid as long as there are parliamentary committees meetings or the house is in session. Building them a house in their constituency does not remove accommodation expenses. Gospel if you were intelligent enough you would not have uttered such nonsense.
By the way, when is zodiak settling its K2 billion tax arrears with MRA. Are you offsetting with adverts or what?
Very good, Minister Kazako. Please go ahead. We need official houses in constituences. Once the MP loses parliament membership he or she must move out to his or her village house.
Kodi nyumba mukumanga za ma MP izi, ma MP adzichita rent? Kodi Ku constituency mukumanga nyumba za ma MP uko ndimayesa amachokera komweko? Koma anthuni tazimvanikoni za anzanu, nyumba izi so priority. Mangani university ku mombera chifukwa ndi investment.
Gospel is probably the worst information minister . I am told he went to college and it is not surprising that he hired people to write his dissertation he probably very dull.