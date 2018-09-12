Who wants to be a millionaire? Airtel Bandulo Bandulo produces first male winner

A Karonga based taxi driver Davie Msamu has become the first male millionaire in the ongoing Airtel Bandulo Bandulo promotion, which has so far seen four females grabbing the first four K1 million cash prizes.

Since the launch of the promotion last month, the weekly top prize of K1 million has been dominated by females from Blantyre, Mchinji, Mwanza and Ntchisi.

But the third draw held yesterday at Airtel Head office in Lilongwe saw the first male millionaire, Msamu from Chilumba in Karonga.

The taxi driver sounded calm, when Airtel’s Rebecca Kadzayekha broke the good news to him through a phone call from the promotion line +265121.

“I have been buying bundles for WhatsApp but I never expected to win a prize,” said Msamu.

Airtel’s marketing director Frank Magombo the company was pleased with the excitement the promotion has brought amongst its customers.

“We are only into the fourth week of the promotion but most customers are aware of the promotion and there is a lot of excitement out there. We are making sure we go to each and every district to present the top weekly prize to create more awareness about the promotion and importance of using Airtel bundles, which are more affordable,” said Magombo.

The Monday draw saw 70 other lucky customers winning K10,000 each and another group of 70 winning 4G Mi-Fi routers each.

