‘Why aren’t they in handcuffs?’ Ex-VP Usi’s fury over ‘selective justice’ as corrupt politicians walk free

Former Vice-President Michael Usi has launched a scathing attack on what he branded “selective justice” in Malawi, expressing deep pain that politicians allegedly involved in corruption and the theft of public resources continue to evade arrest.

Speaking in a hard-hitting interview aired on Times Television on Saturday, Usi didn’t hold back, insisting those found on the wrong side of the law must face justice if the country is ever to achieve meaningful development.

Usi, who now leads the Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu movement, said he remains deeply troubled that individuals in leadership positions widely known to have caused significant damage to the country continue to walk free, untouched by the long arm of the law.

His comments come amid growing public frustration over perceived impunity for politically connected figures, with many Malawians increasingly vocal about the slow pace of prosecutions in high-profile corruption cases.

But Usi didn’t stop at corruption.

The former Vice-President used the platform to push for stronger protection of Malawi’s mining sector, suggesting government should formally deploy the Malawi Defence Force to safeguard mining activities across the country — a move he argued would help ensure the nation’s natural resources genuinely benefit ordinary Malawians rather than being exploited by a select few.

Usi’s remarks come at a particularly sensitive time politically, given his own experience serving as Vice-President under the previous administration, lending added weight to his warnings about the treatment and standing of the office.

In a pointed message aimed at the current leadership, Usi urged government officials to respect the Office of the Vice-President, insisting that doing so was essential for the smooth and effective running of government business.

His comments are likely to reignite debate around the current political climate in Malawi, which has already been rocked by controversy in recent weeks over claims that sitting Vice-President Jane Ansah has been deliberately sidelined from cabinet meetings and key government engagements.

Usi’s intervention adds a further, high-profile voice to mounting calls for accountability and institutional respect within government — with many now watching closely to see whether his remarks will prompt any tangible response from the authorities.

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