Widow demands K150m from Roads Authority over road accident that claimed her hubby’s life

A Karonga-based widow, Jennipher Moses, has dragged the Roads Authority to court, demanding K150 million compensation for the death of her husband in May 2021.

The husband died in a road accident at Kyungu Bridge in Karonga. Jennifer believes the accident was a result of negligence and breach of duty on the part of the Roads Authority.

Through her lawyer, George Kadzipatike, the claimant says the death of her husband has affected her life and family.

Registrar for the High Court and Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, Gladys Gondwe, confirmed the development, saying Jennipher filed her case before high court Judge Ligowe.

Spokesperson for the Roads Authority, Portia Kajanga, did not pick our phone calls when we wanted to get her comment.

The M1 Road from Songwe Border to Karonga Boma was cut on the edges of Kyungu Bridge due heavy flood.

Three lives were lost after their vehicles plunged into the deep cut.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!