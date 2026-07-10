Wife found dead after dispute — husband arrested

Police in Dowa have arrested a Congolese national on suspicion of killing his 22‑year‑old wife, Mapendo Assan, at the Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

According to police spokesperson Alice Sitima, the suspect, Wilonje Ettando, 44, was detained on Thursday following a domestic dispute reportedly linked to suspicions of pregnancy.

Sitima said the victim was taken to Dzaleka Health Centre by her relatives and husband, who claimed she had suddenly fallen ill.

Medical staff, however, determined that she was already dead and noted injuries that raised concerns about possible foul play.

The matter was immediately referred to police, and the body was transferred to Dowa District Hospital for further examination.

Investigators later established that Ettando had arrived from Mozambique only four days before the incident, having recently joined his wife at the camp.

Medical scans also confirmed that the victim was not pregnant, contradicting the claims that had reportedly fuelled the dispute.

Police say investigations are continuing.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :