Wife pleads for mercy after husband jailed for blinding her in one eye

A courtroom was left stunned when a woman who lost her eye at the hands of her own husband suddenly leapt up and rushed to beg for HIS freedom — just seconds after he was sentenced to five years behind bars.

The extraordinary scene unfolded at Balaka Second Grade Magistrate’s Court after Blackson Godfrey, 27, a bicycle taxi rider, was convicted of viciously attacking his wife, Catherine George — an assault so brutal it cost her the sight in her left eye.

Second Grade Magistrate Peter Nkuzi handed Godfrey five years imprisonment with hard labour for the shocking attack.

But in a dramatic twist nobody in the courtroom saw coming, the victim herself broke down and stormed from the public gallery straight to the bench — desperately pleading with the magistrate to spare her husband.

Her heartbreaking plea, however, came too late.

The court had already wrapped up proceedings and risen, leaving her tearful appeal to fall on deaf ears.

Balaka Police spokesman Gladson M’bumpha revealed the case only came to light thanks to the intervention of WORLEC, a local charity that champions the rights of women and girls — without whom the horrifying attack may never have reached justice.

The jaw-dropping scenes have left many questioning the complex and often heartbreaking reality facing survivors of domestic violence, who can find themselves torn between justice and loyalty even after suffering life-changing injuries.

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