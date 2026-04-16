Will Mzuzu Ever Have a Modern Airport? A Loud Cry Over Broken Promises and Stalled Progress

There are moments when development stops being about engineering and contracts—and becomes a question of trust, patience, and repeated disappointment. The stalled progress on the Mzuzu Airport Road is one of those moments. And it raises a painful, recurring question that citizens of the North are now asking louder than ever: will Mzuzu ever truly have a modern airport infrastructure that matches its potential?

The construction of the Mzuzu Airport Road, which began in December 2025, was supposed to be a simple, fast-track project—just 600 metres of critical access road linking an important transport node to the rest of the city. With a budget of K1.3 billion and a four-month completion deadline set for March 2026, expectations were clear: deliver on time, restore confidence, and unlock efficiency.

But that promise has already cracked.

By March 2026, the deadline had come and gone.

And the road remains unfinished.

According to project supervisor Tarcisio Malele, progress currently stands at about 65 percent. Work, he says, has resumed and the contractor is now targeting completion this month. But the explanation behind the delay is as familiar as it is frustrating: delayed payments from the client side.

“The works stopped due to delayed payments by the client but works have resumed,” Malele confirmed.

In other words, the problem was not technical incapacity, not lack of machinery, not lack of labour—but money that did not move on time.

And this is where the anger begins to build.

Because for residents and road users, delays are not abstract percentages—they are daily inconvenience, lost time, and growing doubt that promises will ever be honored. Mzuzu City Council spokesperson Macdonald Gondwe acknowledged the disruption, admitting that the delay has inconvenienced road users due to heavy traffic along a critical stretch of the city’s transport network.

He insists the issues have now been resolved and that authorities are committed to completing the project within a revised timeframe.

But Mzuzu has heard such assurances before.

And this is why the bigger question refuses to go away.

Because the Mzuzu Airport Road is not just a road—it represents a larger, more painful national conversation about infrastructure in the North. About delayed projects. About unfinished promises. About development that arrives in announcements but struggles to fully materialize on the ground.

When a 600-metre road worth K1.3 billion cannot meet its deadline due to payment delays, what does it say about the systems meant to deliver something far bigger—like a fully modern airport?

Mzuzu’s aspiration for a modern airport has been spoken about for years. It is often tied to regional development, tourism potential, trade efficiency, and economic inclusion. Yet each delayed supporting project chips away at public confidence. Each missed deadline deepens skepticism. Each explanation—however valid—adds another layer to a long history of waiting.

So the question is no longer rhetorical. It is urgent.

If a short access road cannot be delivered on time, what hope is there for the bigger dream of a modern airport that the region so desperately needs?

Until execution catches up with ambition, Mzuzu risks remaining trapped in a cycle of plans, launches, delays, and explanations—while its development dreams hover just out of reach, always promised, never fully delivered.

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