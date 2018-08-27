Wins for Eagles, Mafco, Dwangwa and K.A: Malawi TNM Super League

In TNM Super League games played on Sunday, Blue Eagles narrowly beat Mzuni Fc 1-0 courtesy of a Maxwell Salambula loan strike.

First half strike by Blue Eagles centre forward, Maxwell Salambula enabled his team to collect maximum points in a match played at Area 30’s Nankhaka ground in Lilongwe.

Eagle’s Assistant Coach, Christopher Sibale believes his team needs to maintain the winning streak in order to fight for the top three finish after playing two tough opening games which ended all in draws.

“Our players played according to the game plan. We told them to get an early goal and defend it for us to collect maximum points and this has worked for us. Generally, the game was tough one and normally when we face Mzuni, the game is always difficult and they were strong in their defence,” he explained.

Eagle’s dynamic midfielder, Nachipo was named man of the match and got a medal and K10, 000 cash.

In another match Mafco beat Red Lions thanks to a Maurice Chiumia goal.

Dwangwa United were 2-1 winners over 2016-17 Champions Kamuzu Barracks with goals from Hassan Upindi and Ben Manyozo while Tigers FC lost 1-0 to Karonga United.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Big Bullets who on Saturday thrashed Karonga 3-1 still lead the log standings with 45 points from 19 games with their traditional rivals and current league defending champions Mighty Be forward Wanderers coming on second position with 38 points from the same number of games.

Silver Strikers, Blue Eagles and Civil Sporting completes the top five chat with 36, 28 and 26 points respectively all accumulatef from 18 games apiece while Mafco, Mzuni and Nchalo occupies the bottom three positions in the relegation zone.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :