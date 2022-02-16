WOCACA launches National Advocacy Agenda for People Living with NCDs in Malawi

Women’s Coalition Against Cancer (WOCACA) – a local organization established to fight cancer and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Malawi – on Tuesday launched the first ever National Advocacy Agenda for People Living with NCDs in Malawi.

The launch, which took place at the Simama Hotel in Lilongwe, attracted participants from the Ministry of Health, Universal Health Coverage Coalition (UHCC), Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) and people living with NCDs themselves.

Speaking to journalists after the launch of the document, a member of the NCD Alliance (Malawi chapter), Samuel Kumwanje, called for collaboration between the government and non-state actors in the fight against NCDs in the country.

Kumwanje said the success on the fight against NCD relies on both government and other stakeholders.

He, however, lamented persistent stock-outs of NCD drugs in public hospitals, saying this negatively affects the health of people living with non-communicable diseases.

Kumwanje challenged the government to address drug shortages that have rocked the country’s hospitals.

“Having sufficient drugs in hospitals can be a key in dealing with NCDs,” he said, adding that non-state actors, too, must play their role in reminding the government, through the Ministry of Health, about drug shortages in public health facilities.

“Both the government and non-state actors have to join hands in making sure that both public and private health facilities have sufficient medical facilities used in the fight against NCDs,” said Kumwanje.

A senior government official who attended the function described the launch of the NCD advocacy document as a milestone in the fight against non-communicable diseases in Malawi.

He pledged government support towards the implementation of the contents of the document.

Meanwhile, WOCACA Executive Director and Malawi NCD Alliance Vice Chairperson, Maud Mwakasungula, has commended stakeholders for their endless support towards the fight against NCDs in Malawi.

Cancer, hypertension, heart and kidney failure are some of the NCDs that are common in Malawi.

