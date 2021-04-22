WOLREC impressed with young women’s passion for politics in Dowa, Ntchisi

Women Legal Resources Centre (WOLREC) has expressed satisfaction with how young women in Dowa and Ntchisi districts are actively participating in politics.

WOLREC says, this a clear indication that many women in the country have now realized that politics is not only for men.

Speaking during the meeting with Young Women Action Groups (YWAGs) and political party leaders in Dowa and Ntchisi Wolrec Programs Manager Gift Mauluka said; “It is worthy a celebration seeing many young people having zeal to actively take part in politics and vying for leadership positions.”

Mauluka explained that the idea behind the project is to encourage the youth to actively participate in politics but as they participate they should also need to join political parties of their choices as we also lobby parties to provide an enabling environment for the youth, more especially young women.”

Said Mauluka: “Since the inception of the project in 2018 we can say we have overachieved what we wanted to do because we have seen many young people fighting their fears to join mainstream politics and at the same time having interest to take leading positions.”

Worlec is one of the implementing partners in a project called Young Women in Active Politics (YWAP) designed to address the core problem of limited participation of young women in politics and equally in membership and leadership positions of political parties being facilitated by Dan Church Aid (DCA) and Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) with funding from European Union (EU).

Danish Church Aid and Norwegian Church Aid Senior Programs officer Wezzie Matsimbe said the project came into play after observing that many political party positions are occupied by men and there is little involvement of young people including young women.

Matsimbe said the project came to bridge the gap and make sure that young women are also capacitated to have confidence in joining active politics and also making sure that political parties do provide Conducive environment for the youth to exercise their leadership skills by giving them a chance to take leading positions.

“We are very excited that the project has achieved its main purpose, many young women are now bold enough to confront party memberships and express their grievances without fear because they now understand the potential that they have to make the difference in their communities,” Matsimbe said.

Ntchisi District Youth Officer (DYO) Grey Kalampa said it is very crucial to involve the youth in politics or in any council structure saying they should not be regarded as threat but rather partners in development.

Kalampa further hailed the three-year old Young Women in Active Politics project for empowering the young women and also reminding them of their capabilities in making the difference in the country.

Young Women in Active Politics (YWAP) project so far benefited over 500 young women in Dowa, Ntchisi, Mzimba, Rumphi, Nsanje and Neno Districts.

Some of the Beneficiaries Cecilia Chiipalero and Nelia Thole from Ntchisi and Dowa respectively said they have benefited a lot from the project saying their confidence levels have been boosted and they are ready and steady to make the difference in politics.

