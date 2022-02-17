Woman claims Prophet Kambale rescued her from spirit of death

A 38-year-old woman Judith Lucius made a chilling testimony at Life International Church at Mbinzi CDSS Hall in Lilongwe when she said Prophet Amos Kambale had rescued her from the spirit of death.

Lucius, who lives in Zambia, said she never imagined that she would ever again live a normal life and enjoy robust health in this present life.

“But God used Prophet Kambale to liberate me from all the bondages of this life and it is through his ministry that my life has been decorated with blessings from above. I came back to Malawi after I left to settle in Zambia just to testify what the Lord has done in my life through Prophet Amos Kambale of Life International Church,” she said.

In her testimony, Lucius disclosed that she developed a strange disease in 2005 whose doctors failed to find medication for.

She said each time she was approaching month end, she would constantly get sick and faint and it would take time for me to regain her consciousness.

“The moment I regain consciousness, I would find myself wet and that ndazionongera. This was a very terrible experience and I do not wish anyone of you to go through the same. I reached a state that I felt taking my life was the best option to free away from many challenges, which I was facing,” he narrated.

Lucius added that amidst the search for answers to her strange sickness, she heard about Prophet Kambale through a neighbour who used to go and worship at the church.

She said it is at this moment that she decided to follow her neighbour to the church to see what she had been hearing about Kambale and his miractles.

“During the ministration time, when the Prophet was assisting and praying for people who had several physical and spiritual issues, I happened to have been spoken to by the man of God. Before I could start uttering my issues to the man of God one by one, he instead started to speak my conditions and he told me how I had been struggling with the disease and with full confidence and anointed as he is Prophet Kambale challenged my life and ministered a word of deliverance and healing to me,” she said.

“People of God, I want to testify to the glory of God today that since the day I was prayed for by the Prophet, I have been entering and exiting months without being Sick let alone faint, not even once thereafter! It has been 4 years now without experiencing any signs of my past sickness.

“Not only that God has also wiped away my tears through the man of God. I had been childless for over 15 years and in those 15 years, I have been divorced 3 times due to this condition,” she said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!