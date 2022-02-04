Woman gets 11 years IHL for having sex with a minor

The Phalombe First Grade Magistrate’s Court has convicted and sentenced a 50 – year old woman, Linly Kabisa, for having sexual activities with an 11 year -old boy in the district.

During court proceedings state, prosecutor Sergeant Gladys Billy narrated that on October 16, 2021, around 18:00 hours, the victim left his home and went to the woman’s house to chat with her children.

Billy said when the mother of the victim saw that her son was not returning home, she decided to follow him.

She said after meeting with him, the victim revealed that Kabisa took him to her bedroom where she had sexual intercourse with him.

Appearing in court, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge and the state paraded four witnesses to testify against her.

In mitigation, Kabisa asked for the court’s leniency, saying she was a first offender and she was also looking after her orphaned grand children.

In submission, the police prosecutor prayed for a stiffer punishment, arguing that the convict was a threat to young boys.

Giving her sentence, Magistrate Taziona Mbachi Munthali concurred with the state and sentenced her to 11 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Kabisa hails from Mpini Village, Traditional Authority Kaduya in Phalombe district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!