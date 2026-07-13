Woman’s body found in sack dumped at graveyard after brutal stabbing

Police in Mchinji are hunting for answers after the body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed inside a sack and callously dumped at a graveyard in Daniel Village.

The gruesome discovery was made on 10 July, sending shockwaves through the local community.

Cops say the victim, believed to be aged between 25 and 30, was found wearing black jeans — and had suffered fatal stab wounds to the neck in what police fear was a brutal, targeted attack.

Police spokesperson Limbani Mpinganjira confirmed the horrifying details, as the woman’s body remains at Mchinji District Hospital Mortuary while investigators work to establish her identity.

Officers are now making an urgent appeal to the public, desperate for anyone who might recognise the victim or hold information that could crack the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mchinji Police or Sub Inspector Limbani Mpinganjira directly on +265 882 899 150.

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