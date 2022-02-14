Women of Vision harvests first cannabis grain

Women of Vision Cannabis Growers, which is one of the cooperatives under the United States Cannabis Association (USCA) , has harvested its first new “gold” crop, cannabis in its mega farm in Kasungu district.

The development attracted the attention of Cabinet ministers, Principal Secretaries (PSs), senior traditional leaders and other senior government officials who came to inspect the progress of the project on Saturday.

USCA Chief Executive Officer Wezi Ngalamira, without disclosing the amount of harvest, said the Women of Vision Growers are now planting second crops.

According to Ngalamira, the second crop is in-door plantation that needs extra lights even during night hours.

In order to make sure that it does not miss its target, Women of Vision Growers has already put in place all needed materials and structures.

Amongst them include security structures, greenhouses, irrigation system, which includes a dam, solar energy panels and batteries, which can provide power to 1, 200 bulbs.

The group has also constructed houses for its workers. The Minister of Agriculture, Lobin Lowe, expressed satisfaction after the inspection.

Lowe said if all cooperatives would follow Women of Vision Growers’ footsteps, the country would benefit a lot from the modern “gold” crop.

The Minister of Gender Patricia Kaliati encouraged women in the country to learn from Women of Vision Cannabis Growers saying the group has put Malawian women on the map.

In his remarks, the Cannabis Regulatory Authority (CRA) Board Chairperson, Boniface Kadzamila, said the first harvest by Women of Vision Growers has proven that the country will meet its target.

Women of Vision Growers, which is a group of 14 women who cultivate the industrial hemp, has a mega farm in Chinsinga Village in Traditional Authority Nyaza in the district.

