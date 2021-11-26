Workforce Recruitment donates ICT Equipment to Soche Police Sub-Station

Concerned by lack of modern Information, Communication and technological equipment when discharging duties in preventing and fighting crime, Blantyre-based Workforce Recruitment Services (WRS) has donated two computers and a state of art multi-purpose printer to Soche Police Sub-Station to help the law enforcers digitise their services.

Workforce Recruitment Services Limited directors Andrew and Della Kulemeka made the donation Thursday in Blantyre.

The Kulemekas, Della and Andrew, officially handed over the equipment to Soche Police Sub-Station Officer-in-Charge, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ulemu Kalua at the Soche Soche Police formation in Kwacha area.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the equipment the Kulemekas said that they decided to donate the equipment to Soche Police after rendering their support to health and education institutions at the height of the Covid-19 global pandemic saying the law enforcers needed support to be able to execute their duties with ease and proficiency.

WRS Managing Director, Della Kulemeka said: “We decided to do something for our Police as part of our social responsibility and as a way of saying thank you to Soche Police officers for their professional commitment to serving the people in their catchment area.

“Also, it is a gesture of goodwill and a token of appreciation for their good work in protecting the community amid some ICT challenges.”

In his remarks, WRC Operations Director, Andrew Kulemeka, retaliated his wife’s commitment saying, they, as a company and a family deeply appreciate the professional services that Soche Police provide to the community making people safe and secure.

“As a company and as residents within Soche Police precincts and jurisdiction, we’re fully committed to support government’s efforts in ensuring that our Police has the right technological equipment so they can work efficiently and diligently.

“We know that the equipment we have given to Soche Police will not end all their problems but we also know that although it is small but it will go a long way in helping them get going,” said Andrew Kulemeka.

The Kulemekas has since promised continued partnership with Soche Police in resource mobilisation and service to the community.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Malawi Police Service, Soche Police Officer-in-Charge, Assistant Commissioner, Kalua expressed his gratitude to the CRS and the Kulemekas for making information processing technology easy at Soche Police.

Said Kalua:” We are very grateful for the donation. This will go along way in helping us work well in as far as information, communication and technology is concerned.”

Kalua then called upon other companies and individuals to emulate the Kulemeka’s sense of corporate social responsibility.

Workforce Recruitment Services Company is a multi-sector recruitment specialist, which provides permanent or temporary and Contract recruitment services across a number of markets throughout Malawi, with a specific focus on Blantyre City its surrounding areas.

Situated in New Naperi at Spendrite Complex in Blantyre, Workforce Recruitment Services was founded on November 19th 2010 by Della Chirombo -Kulemeka.

Della has vast experience in Human Resource Management and recruitment having worked for recognisable and reputable institutions in Malawi and England.

Workforce Recruitment Services covers a wide-ranging business services and represents clientele across various diversified areas of business specifically in the areas of; residential and corporate security service, recruitment of domestic workers on behalf of our clients, residential and corporate cleaning service, and sub-contracting of various categories of labour force.

At the height of the novel Coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Della and her husband, Andrew started the ‘Feed the Frontline’ initiative where they were preparing meals and delivering them in hospitals for the healthcare workers.

