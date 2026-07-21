Workplace death toll sparks fury as activists demand independent probe into spate of fatal accidents

A leading human rights activist has issued a scathing warning that a string of horrifying workplace deaths has exposed glaring gaps in the enforcement of safety regulations, as pressure mounts on authorities to act.

Michael Kaiyatsa, Executive Director of the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR), said the recent spate of fatalities and serious injuries at workplaces across Malawi lays bare just how badly Occupational Safety and Health rules are being flouted.

The activist is now demanding that independent bodies step in to investigate the tragic incidents, insisting that employers found responsible for contributing to the deaths and injuries must face disciplinary action.

His comments come after a horror run of workplace tragedies rocked the country in recent weeks.

Two workers were crushed to death while mixing quarry at a road construction site in Balaka, while in a separate horror incident, two men drowned after falling into a septic tank at a kombucha producing company in Lilongwe.

In a third devastating tragedy, three people died and a further 21 were injured when the wall of a warehouse under construction came crashing down on top of them.

Labour activist Jessie Ching’oma, Deputy Director for Education and Organisation at the Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU), waded into the row, insisting that workers’ safety is enshrined in law — yet is being routinely ignored.

She pointed out that Malawi’s constitution, the country’s labour laws, and International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions all guarantee the health and safety of employees at their workplaces.

Ching’oma urged workers to arm themselves with knowledge of their rights, including the right to report unsafe working conditions to the relevant authorities.

She also issued a direct challenge to employers across the country, demanding they take urgent action to guarantee their staff are working in safe environments — before more lives are lost.

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