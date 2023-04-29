World Bank gives Malawi $180M emergency package

The World Bank continues to be a friend in time of need to Malawi. On Friday, Ms. Anna Bjerde, the newly appointed Managing Director of the World Bank, announced $180 million in emergency support to help Malawi respond to the challenges it is facing.

The package was announced at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe when President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera held discussions with Bjerde.

Bjerde said the Bank is responding to the President’s vision for economic growth, and congratulated the President for the strong and inspiring leadership demonstrated in response to Cyclone Freddy, which got the attention of the world about the loss of life, livelihoods, and infrastructure the country had suffered.

She also thanked the President for the governance example he continues to set for other world leaders, including his unmatched commitment to gender equality and empowerment.

She said: “I have seen more women in senior positions in Your Excellency’s Government than I see in many other countries around the world.”

The President and Ms. Anna covered a wide range of issues related to the socioeconomic development of Malawi, as well as how the Bank can support Malawi in the pursuit of resilience, recovery, and reconstruction in the context of Malawi’s debt burden and the aftermath of back to back shocks like Cyclone Idai, Covid-19 pandemic, Tropical Storms Ana and Gombe, the Russia-Ukraine War, the Cholera outbreak, the drought in the north, and Cyclone Freddy in the south.

In attendance at Friday night’s High-Level meeting were several senior Ministers, including Hon. Sosten Gwengwe, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs; Hon. Sam Kawale, Minister of Agriculture; Hon. Abida Mia, Minister of Water and Sanitation; Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa, Minister of Education; Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, Minister of Health; Jean Muonaowauza Sendeza, Minister of Gender; Simplex Chithyola, Minister of Trade and Industry; Jacob Hara, Minister of Transport and Public Works; and Vera Kamtukule, Minister of Tourism.

