World Vision Malawi to open new area program in Ntchisi

World Vision Malawi plans to open a new area development program in Ntchisi district, to implement various interventions to uplift community member’s livelihoods.

The Mpalo Area Program in Traditional Authority Chilooko’s area will be funded by World Vision, Hong Kong and is expected to roll out its operations on November 1 this year.

According to the organization’s design, monitoring and evaluation coordinator, Tapiwa Kamzati, the Mpalo Area Program , which is currently in design phase will cover seven group village headme.

Kamzati said assessments indicated that the area is lagging behind in health, water and sanitation, education, livelihoods and child protection.

“For instance, only 40 percent of the population in the area has access to potable water, stunting is at 38 percent, while 45 percent of the households are food secure and are on safety nets,” said Kamzati.

Speaking during a training of the Mpalo design team which drew participants from World Vision, district council secretariat and community representatives, Chief Chilooko described the coming in of the programme will improve people’s lives..

Ntchisi district director of health and social services, Dr Zondwayo Ng’oma appealed for team spirit among all stakeholders for the program’s smooth implementation.

“If we plan well it means implantation will be easy,” said Munthali.

The Mpalo Area Program will run for 12 years, bringing the number of APs in the district ti four after Kalira Mpherere and Nthondo which phased out.

