World Vision mourn Malawi boss Hezel Nyathi

A sombre mood has covered World Vision International following the death of National Director of World Vision Malawi Hezel Nyathi who passed on Thursday morning in her home country, Zimbabwe.

Announcing the death on Thursday, World Vision Malawi director of advocacy and communications Charles Gwengwe said until her death Nyathi was the National Director of World Vision Malawi and she was a champion for the rights of children in Malawi, and World Vision International will miss her incomparable contributions

Gwengwe said Nyathi died while seeking medical attention from the Republic of South Africa.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend, leader and colleague, Hazel Nyathi. Hazel was until her passing, the National Director of World Vision Malawi. She has positively contributed to the growth of this organization.We will miss her incomparable contributions,” he said

According to Gwengwe, Nyathi was friendly, approachable and a good leader who helped a lot in shaping many young people.

“The loss is a great one indeed to World Vision Malawi office child rights actors. We vividly remember her tireless efforts to put child rights on the map and Gender Equality and Social Inclusion. She was a unique leader with solid solid business operations and programme management,” he said.

Born in 1969 Nyathi has left a 4 year old boy.

