Writer Dyson Mthawanji dives into music industry: Collaborates with Sangie in Tiye

Fiction writer, journalist and communications specialist, Dyson Mthawanji, has dived into music with a bang by dropping his debut hit single Tiye, a song in which he has featured songbird Sangie.

Sangie is popular with reggae music in Malawi and beyond. Some of her best songs are Confusion, I do it for love, and Mayi wangwiro.

Mthawanji, whose music name is Mr. Dyson, has started well as his single is enjoying airplay not only on national radio stations, but also on community radios.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Mthawanji said he has grown up with great passion for music hence he thought it is finally time he shows the nation that he can also stand in front of a microphone and sing.

“This is my first time to record a song. I am overwhelmed with the positive feedback the song is receiving. I can see the song is enjoying airplay in all radio stations. I am very happy for that,” said Mthawanji.

Mthawanji is well known in arts circles as author and poet, having published short stories in all Malawi’s leading newspapers and magazines since 2007.

In 2020, he published Chiphadzuwa cha Usiku, a book which is still doing well on the market.

Mthawanji said fiction writing has enabled him to compose his song and added that this is just the beginning as he is geared to do more songs.

Tiye is a love song in which a man is informing his grandparent in the village that he has now found the love of his heart in town.

The featuring of Sangie in the song makes it sweet. And Mthawanji, undoubtedly, made the right choice.

“Firstly, I wanted a female voice in this song. I quickly thought of Sangie because she is good when it comes to reggae music. It was indeed a right choice for me,” said Mthawanji, who celebrated his 36th birthday on 31st December 2021.

It was actually the same day the song was released via online platforms.

Mthawanji and Sangie jointly sing the chorus:

Hallo hallo / Hallo babe

Tiye Tiye / Tiye babe

Hallo hallo / Hallo babe

Tiye Tiye / Akakuone kwathu

The instrumentation was well crafted, showing that there was good understanding and coordination between the artist and the producer.

Tiye was recorded by Sispence at Matrix Records in Blantyre.

The song has been released in audio format only as Mthawanji is still working on the video, which will be done by Ron C in Blantyre.

Sangie has made a number of collaborations in the recent past. For example, she collaborated with Jay Jay Cee in Zoona, a song whose video was shot by Ron C.

Mthawanji who hails from Mpanang’ombe Village, Traditional Authority Nthondo in Ntchisi, studied Bachelor of Arts in Journalism at The Polytechnic, which is now called Malawi University of Business Studies and Applied Science (MUBAS).

He later studied Marketing with Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM).

