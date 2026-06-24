WS Bet Donates K5 Million Towards SWAM AGM

Sports betting company WS Bet has donated K5 million towards the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM), scheduled to take place in Salima in July 2026.

The AGM will be held alongside the commemoration of World Sports Journalists Day (WSJD), which is celebrated globally on July 2.

Speaking during the presentation, WS Bet Finance Director Blessings Banda said the company values the important role sports journalists play in the development of sports and was pleased to support the association.

“We always want to support society in any way we can. We decided to partner with sports journalists so that they can have a smooth AGM. We know that from the AGM they will come up with great ideas that will enable them to provide accurate and meaningful information to the public,” said Banda.

Reacting to the donation, SWAM Vice President Lucy Kadzongwe expressed gratitude to WS Bet for its confidence in the association and its recognition of the vital contribution sports journalists make to the growth of sport through accurate, informative, analytical and professional reporting.

“This generous contribution from WS Bet comes at a critical time as we prepare for our AGM. The support will help us meet various logistical requirements and ensure the successful hosting of the gathering. We are truly grateful for this partnership and for the confidence that WS Bet has shown in our association,” Kadzongwe said.

Asked whether the donation would be sufficient to cover the costs of the event, Kadzongwe revealed that the total budget for the AGM stands at K50 million and expressed hope that more companies would step forward to support the initiative.

SWAM has since appealed to the corporate sector to emulate WS Bet’s gesture by partnering with the association in its efforts to promote professionalism, capacity building and excellence in sports journalism across Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :