YAS condemns State House beer parties: ‘Malawi youth need jobs, better education, and economic empowerment’

Mzuzu-based Youth and Society executive director Charles Kajoloweka has accused President Peter Mutharika of being insensitive to genuine needs of the youth for organising beer parties for youth at State House and giving cash handouts.

Kajoloweka condemnation comes after reports that President Mutharika on Tuesday treated vendors to a beer party at Mzuzu State Lodge where there was opaque beer, wine and other brands of alcoholic drinks, with each of the 1 200 youths given K15 000 each – about K18 million was spent.

In May this year, President Mutharika also hosted university students at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre where he feasted with them and splashed out K24 million cash handout.

At least 1200 students enjoyed the windfall and got K20 000 each.

When United Transformation Movement (UTM) was being launched at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) organised a beer party at Chichiri Upper Stadium.

Reacting to the development, Kajoloweka branded the beer parties as an embarrassment to the nation, saying instead of promoting development the President is abusing the youth with beer.

“The youth need jobs, better education, good business environment and developments that would help transform their lives. It is embarrassing that the President continues to organise such parties,” said Kajoloweka.

He continued: “Actually, I am not surprised that he is behaving in that manner because he is a president that has not contributed to youth development.”

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani confirmed the event but was non committal on the binge drinking with the President.

Kalilani said he could not comment on the beer drinking of the youth “after the function.”

But DPP director of youth (North) Kelvin Chirambo said there were “lots of beer” during meeting with Mutharika, saying they were parting with their leader.

Mustafa Hussein, a political scientist from Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi, said Mutharika is trying to win sympathy from the youth while George Phiri, a political scientist from the University of Livingstonia (Unilia), said the youth as they are just being used by politicians.

President Mutharika is battling to secure a second and final mandatory term next year during the tripartite elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :