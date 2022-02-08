Yellow Card Services Limited embarks on cryptocurrency sensitization campaign in Malawi

Yellow Card Services Limited, an international crypto exchange platform, has embarked on a sensitisation campaign to get people know and understand how cryptocurrency works.

Speaking during a sensitisation clinic in Blantyre on Saturday, Yellow Card Country Manager for Malawi, Tikhala Mbedza, said issues of cryptocurrency in Malawi are new and that there is a need to educate people in order for them to fully understand what a crypto exchange platform is all about and how it works.

“People are informed on the services before they sign up on the Yellow card App. Where they are able to buy or keep their cryptocurrency,” Mbedza said.

According to Mbedza, a minimum deposit amount on the Yellow Card App is K2, 000, meaning that with as low as K2, 000 a person can buy bitcoin.

Apart from offering bitcoin, they also offer a stable coin called USDT on the Yellow Card App.

Currently, they are running a promotion whereby one can redeem K3,000 if their referral code “MMWBT” code is used upon signing up.

Mbedza added that USDT is pegged against the US dollar and maintains a one to one ratio with the US dollar in terms of value.

He said the USDT on Yellow Card is available on the Tron network (TRC-20), which offers cheaper network fees to transfer USDT between wallets.

Mbedza further said signing up on the Yellow Card App is easy. It only requires one to have a smart phone, an email address and a valid ID for KYC. Anyone with these can sign up buy visiting www.yellowcard.io

