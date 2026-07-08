Young doctor found dead at home in shocking tragedy, Police launch murder investigation

A cloud of grief has descended over Malawi’s medical fraternity following the shocking death of 28-year-old Dr Atughanile Chomo, a young medical doctor at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, who was found dead inside her home under disturbing circumstances on Wednesday.

The tragic discovery has left colleagues, friends and family reeling, with police now investigating what is suspected to be a brutal killing.

According to authorities, Dr Chomo was found dead at his residence in Mount Pleasant, Blantyre. Her body was discovered with a rope around his neck, while both her hands and feet had been tied, raising serious questions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Southern Region Police spokesperson Beatrice Mikuwa confirmed the incident, saying detectives have opened investigations to establish who was responsible.

“We have commenced investigations into the matter to identify and arrest those behind this incident,” Mikuwa said.

The death has sent shockwaves through Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, where Dr Chomo had only recently begun his medical career after joining the institution in January this year.

Hospital Director Professor Patrick Kamalo described the young doctor as a dedicated and dependable professional whose death has deeply shaken the hospital community.

Speaking to the media, Kamalo said management was devastated by the tragic news.

“She joined us in January this year and was a reliable and committed doctor. We are deeply saddened by her death,” he said.

For many of her colleagues, Dr Chomo represented the promise of a new generation of healthcare professionals committed to serving Malawians despite the enormous pressures facing the country’s health sector.

Her untimely death has not only robbed the nation of a promising young doctor but has also left unanswered questions that investigators are now racing to resolve.

Police have not yet disclosed a possible motive or whether any suspects have been identified.

As investigators piece together the final moments of the 28-year-old doctor’s life, family members, friends and fellow health workers are mourning a life cut tragically short, while hoping those responsible will be brought to justice.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :