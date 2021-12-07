Zambia beat Malawi Under-17 national football 3-1

December 8, 2021 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times

The loss confined the Deklerk Msakakuona charges to two losses and draw without a win.

After managing to contain them, Malawi succumbed to pressure as Joseph Sabobo Banada drew first blood from a tight angle in the 50th minute.

Joseph Banda of Zambia shoots and scores past Justice Mhone of Malawi during the 2020 COSAFA U17 Youth Championship football match between Zambia and Malawi at Gelvandale Stadium, Port Elizabeth on 24 November 2020 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Zambia cushioned the lead in the 58th minute from a Mathews Banda long-ranger and powerful free-kick that curled the human wall to beat Malawi’s goalkeeper.

However, Malawi came back into the game after Blessings Kanowa pulled one in the 68th minute to open the game.

However, Malawi conceded a late in the 87th minute through Sabobo Banda’s second goal.

The loss made Malawi’s attempt to break a 20-year losing jinx to neighbouring Zambia futile.

Malawi last beat Zambia 5-4 at the Under-17 level on post-match penalties 20 years ago when they host the team and went on to win their title.

Malawi lost 3-2 to Zambia in the 2019 edition in which they were embarrassed to bow out of the tournament in group stages as hosts.

