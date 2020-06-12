Zameer Karim re-arrested after Faizal opens can of worms

Law enforcers gave re-arrested businessperson Zameer Karim whose trial of the K2.7 billion fraud case has stalled, this time he is pursued over tax crimes and money laundering.

While the graft-busting body was ready to prosecute K2.7 billion case and waiting on the court to set the date, Faizal Latif of Mapeto David Whitehead Limited has blown the whistle to Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) over fake issuance of tax clearance certificate.

Karim transferred his whole business overnight to Shiraz Karim of Capital Oil Refining Industries (Cori) or Kukoma and upon transfer he used a tax clearance certificate to the land registry which is always a requirement.

However, it is suspected that Karim forged the signature of MRA deputy director general Roza Mbilizi.

Karim, who owes Faizal $5 million he took on interest at 2 percent per month, has now sold the property to Altaf Sattar of Transnabilla transport.

This is not the first allegations of Zameer Karim on forgery of signature for a public officer as he is also accused of forging a signature of Commissioner of Police Innocent Bottoman.

Karim, alongside Bottoman and Senior Superintendent Grant Kachingwe, is accused of conspiring to use public office for his advantage, trading as Pioneer Investments, to arbitrarily obtain K2.7 billion from Malawi Government.

According to case record number 1586 of 2018, Karim and Bottoman were charged with three counts each while Kachingwe, the third accused, faced one charge.

However, the Anti Corruption Bureau ( ACB) later amended the charges to include money laundering, conspiracy, influencing the use of public office and use of public office for one’s advantage contrary to Section 25 b (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

Following the arrests, MPS interdicted Bottoman and Kachingwe. Bottoman was accused of having unilaterally made an undertaking and commitment to CDH Investment Bank for Karim to access a loan.

